



The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) will host a series of Adult Pickleball Clinics at the outdoor courts on the Academy Park campus behind the Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Avenue, in Franklin and on the new outdoor courts in Brentwood at the Indoor Sports Complex, 920 Heritage Way.

Clinics will be offered in a two-day format for beginner and intermediate players; as well as, one-day “Drill a Skill” workshops. Programs are scheduled in a variety of dates and times, and cost varies based on duration.

For a detailed list of clinic and workshop options and to register, visit www.wcparksandrec.com. Program participation is limited to meet social distancing requirements. For additional questions contact: Kylie Preston at (615) 370-3471, ext. 2116, [email protected]



