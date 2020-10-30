Parks and Rec to Host Adult Pickleball Clinics

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) will start a new session of Adult Pickleball Clinics in November on the outdoor courts at the Indoor Sports Complex, 920 Heritage Way, in Brentwood and at the Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Ave., in Franklin.

Clinics will be offered for beginner through advanced intermediate players in one or two-day formats. Clinics cover a wide variety of topics, including instructional play, “drill a skill”, shot selection and footwork. Programs are scheduled on a variety of dates and times, and costs vary based on duration.

Registration is now open. For a detailed list of clinic options and to register, visit www.wcparksandrec.com. Program participation is limited to meet social distancing requirements. For additional questions contact: Kylie Preston at (615) 370-3471, ext. 2116, [email protected]