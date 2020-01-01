Parks Hospitality broke ground on a new Tru by Hilton property located in Franklin. The 135-room, five-story hotel will be located at 1001 Knoll Top Lane and is owned by Parks Hospitality Group. It is expected to be completed late 2020.

“We are very proud and honored to have partnered with Hilton to bring Tru by Hilton to Franklin, Tennessee,” said Trevor Walden, Vice President of Operations for Parks Hospitality Group. “Tru fills a void in the lodging industry for travelers seeking simplicity and value without compromising quality and design. We’re excited to bring this exciting new Hilton brand to life.”

Tru by Hilton properties feature the amenities and experiences that matter most to guests, including comfortable beds, smaller, more efficiently designed rooms with a mobile desk, large bathrooms with premium bath amenities, top-rate in-room entertainment, a complimentary build-your-own “Top It” breakfast bar with healthy, sweet and savory items, a 2,880-square-foot lobby with areas for guests to work, play games, eat and lounge, along with a 24/7 “Eat. & Sip.” market with gourmet snacks and drinks. The hotel experience is enabled by technology including mobile check-in, Digital Key, super-fast free WiFi, remote printing, a social media wall, lobby tablets and accessibility to outlets everywhere. Additionally, Tru by Hilton properties offer fitness centers that leverage the latest fitness trends including barre, TRX bands, free weights, cardio and flexibility gear.

About Tru by Hilton

Tru by Hilton is a game-changing hotel brand with 100 open locations across North America where guests don’t have to compromise between a consistent, fun and affordable hotel stay. Spirited, simplified, and grounded in value, Tru by Hilton is designed for cross-generational appeal, with a large, reimagined public space where guests can work, play, lounge, and eat. Efficiently designed modern guestrooms feature a rolling desk, oversized windows for natural light, and bright, spacious bathrooms. Guests can enjoy complimentary amenities, including a build-your-own ‘Top It’ hot breakfast with both healthy and indulgent items and more than 35 toppings, a multifunctional fitness center, and fast WiFi. Premium snacks, light meal options and single-serve wine and beer are available for purchase at the 24/7 Eat. & Sip. market

About Parks Hospitality

Parks Hospitality Group is an award-winning, boutique hotel development and management company. Founded in 1998, Parks has partnered with Hilton, Marriott, and Hyatt to develop 13 hotels totaling 1,300 rooms. As of this year, the company currently owns and manages 10 hotels in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee with three more under active development and several more in planning. Parks is driven by 450 extraordinary associates that share the relentless pursuit of hospitality excellence.

For more information please visit www.parkshotels.com.