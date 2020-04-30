The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) will gradually reopen a number of facilities with modified schedules, amenities and limited occupant capacities that meet social distancing requirements beginning Monday, May 4, 2020.

Facilities include: the Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Blvd.; the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd.; the Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood, 920 Heritage Way; the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr.; and the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd. Hours of operation will be: Monday-Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Available amenities will include wellness centers, gymnasiums for pickleball play only and indoor tennis courts at the Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood.

Timberland Park, located at mile marker 437.2 on the Natchez Trace Parkway, will reopen according to its regular operating schedule on Friday, May 1, 2020 with limited capacity in the Interpretative Center and recommended social distancing practices of at least six feet.

Detailed information on facility operation guidelines, schedules and capacity limits is available at www.wcparksandrec.com.

All WCPR outdoor parks and amenities remain open for individual public use from daylight to dusk with recommended social distancing practices of at least six feet. Unfortunately the majority of Williamson County Parks and Recreation department organized programs and classes; along with large group activities and events taking place in WCPR facilities for the foreseeable future have been cancelled. As additional guidelines from the CDC and other public health authorities; as well as, state and county government are released, we hope to begin a gradual, modified list of programming opportunities, as allowed.