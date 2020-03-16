Williamson County Emergency Management Agency announced Monday that all Williamson County Parks and Rec facilities, as well as, Williamson County Agricultural Center facilities are closed until further notice.

Williamson County Parks and Recreation:

All Recreation Centers are closed until further notice.

Outdoor parks and amenities will remain open for use. Hours of operations will be from Daylight to Dusk. We encourage patrons to practice social distancing of at least six feet when using these outdoor parks and amenities.

In an effort to prevent community transmission, WCPR is canceling all organized programming and non-essential gatherings at all Recreation Centers and Parks until further notice. This includes youth and adult sports, group fitness programs, scheduled activities, facility rentals and special events.

Williamson County Agricultural Center:

All Agricultural Center facilities are closed.

All events at the Agricultural Center have been canceled

All offices are still accepting correspondence through phone lines and email, which includes the UT Extension Office.

If you have questions about the events and activities affected by this please visit: www.wcparksandrec.com and https://www.williamsoncounty-tn.gov/594/Ag-EXPO-Park.

For health guidance and up-to-date information on Williamson County impacts, visit www.williamsonready.org/Coronavirus.