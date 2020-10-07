Parks and Rec Offers Winter Tennis Clinics

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) has begun online registration for a winter session of tennis clinics.

An assortment of instructional programs will be offered for youth and adults in a variety of skill levels from beginner to advanced players. The clinic session will begin the week and October 19 and continue through mid-December. Indoor and outdoor clinic options are available, and all clinics are taught by USTA professionals. Registration is limited to meet social distancing requirements, and advanced registration is required.

For more information, to view a clinic schedule and to register, visit www.wcparksandrec.com. For additional questions contact: Ann Marie Flynn at (615) 370-3471, ext. 2113, [email protected]; or Kylie Preston at (615) 370-3471, ext. 2116, [email protected]