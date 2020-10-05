Parks and Rec Offers New Children’s Theatre Program

Williamson County Parks and Recreation (WCPR) offers a new youth theatre program, Theater 101, this fall at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park, 112 Everbright Ave. in Franklin.

Based off this past summer’s popular Acting, Choreography and Improv. Camp, the Theatre 101 program helps young actors to develop and hone their acting skills and confidence; cultivate dancing skills through contemporary and standard choreography styles often used in musical theatre productions; and explore the fundamentals of improvisation and performance games to enhance creative thinking, brainstorming, listening, support, team building and communication skills. Participants will also create theatre-related crafts, characters and skits, all while having loads of fun and laughs!

Theatre 101 is offered to Kindergarten – 5th Grade students and meets on Tuesdays from October 13 – November 10, 2020. Two, one-hour sessions are offered from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. or 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Cost for the program is $100 per participant with a $25 supply fee.

Advanced registration is required, and class sizes are limited to meet social distancing requirements. For more information and to register, visit our website at www.wcparksandrec.com and click on the “Activities” tab or contact Alison Worden at [email protected]