Parks and Rec Expands Operation Hours and Programs





The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) will expand operating hours in five of its main recreation facilities, including all outdoor pool locations and the Franklin Splash Park, and provide additional programming opportunities beginning Monday, July 6, 2020. All new program and facility operations will continue with modified scheduling, limited amenities and occupant capacities that meet social distancing requirements.

New indoor facility hours of operation will be: Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

New outdoor pool operating hours will be: Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Franklin Splash Park will follow the same schedule with an additional shift of: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for children ages 6 and younger, with a parent or legal guardian, (50 patron capacity).

Participating facilities include: the Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Blvd.; the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd.; the Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood, 920 Heritage Way; the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr.; and the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd.

New programming options include an expanded group and aqua fitness schedule for adults; plus multiple new summer camp options for children including fine art, performing art and general recreation programs; as well as, a variety of tennis camps, clinics, leagues and tournaments; and new pickleball program at the Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood.

Detailed information on hours of operation, available amenities and programs, facility operation guidelines, schedules and capacity limits can be found at www.wcparksandrec.com.

All WCPR outdoor parks remain open for individual, public use with recommended social distancing practices of at least six feet. Timberland Park, located at mile marker 437.2 on the Natchez Trace Parkway, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with all other outdoor parks open from daylight to dusk.

As additional guidelines from the CDC and other public health authorities; as well as, state and county government are released, more facility, amenity and programming opportunities may be initiated, as allowed.



