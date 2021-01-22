Parking Lot Robbery Suspect Arrested Moments Later by Franklin Police

A robbery suspect was spotted and arrested only moments after assaulting and robbing a shopper outside of her car in the Walmart parking lot, Thursday night. Shortly after 6 p.m., the suspect pulled up behind the victim, who was in the process of unlocking her door and getting into her car. The suspect grabbed the woman’s purse. When the victim tried hanging onto it, the suspect repeatedly punched her in the face and head before finally getting away with the purse.

After a description of the suspect and getaway car was broadcasted over a police radio, a nearby Franklin Police Officer pulled over and arrested 25-year-old Kerrigan Larkins on Mallory Lane. The victim’s belongings were found in Larkins’s vehicle, along with an acquaintance’s three young children, ages 3, 3, and 1, who were all unrestrained and apparently in the vehicle during the robbery and assault.

Larkins, a convicted felon, was charged with Aggravated Robbery, Felony Theft, x3 counts of Reckless Endangerment, Violation of the Child Restraint Law, and Violation of the Registration Law. She remains jailed on the $150,000 bond set by the Magistrate. The children in Larkins’s vehicle were later released to their mother.