Park ‘N Fly Nashville Closes

If you have a reservation or plan to use Park ‘N Fly, you may need to look for a new option this holiday season.

The company provided indoor or outdoor parking when flying out of Nashville International Airport.

In a social media post, they stated, “Our Nashville lot will be closing effective immediately. If you need assistance to cancel a reservation please contact customer service at [email protected]”

WSMV reports that all reservations have been canceled, patrons should expect a refund in three to five days.

Park ‘N Fly was located at 565 Royal Parkway, Nashville.