Park Cafe Celebrates 25 Years in Nashville

Park Cafe (4403 Murphy Rd, Nashville,) the beloved Sylvan Park restaurant known for its approachable American cuisine, is celebrating 25 years in Nashville this month. Under the ownership of Up Hospitality Partners, the restaurant’s quarter-century legacy stands as a testament to community, consistency, and the loyal guests who have made it a neighborhood gathering place since 2001.

“Reaching 25 years is a milestone we don’t take for granted,” said Sean Lyons, managing partner at Up Hospitality. “In a city that continues to grow and evolve, Park Cafe has remained a constant, providing a place for business lunches, anniversary celebrations, and friendly gatherings week after week. We’re proud of the community built here, and our commitment now is to continue elevating the experience, deepening our impact, and adding even greater value to those that has supported us for decades.”

To mark the milestone, Park Cafe will offer a special anniversary menu from March 16-22, featuring an entrée with an appetizer or dessert for $30. Available alongside the regular menu, the special anniversary menu will feature crowd favorites like the fried green tomatoes and chorizo-stuffed dates to start, main dishes like the Park Café salmon, roasted chicken, and shrimp & grits,and signature desserts like the Crème Brúlée Napolean and dark chocolate mousse tart.

Signature dishes like the salmon—which has been on the menu since opening in 2001—and the roasted chicken—seasonally featured throughout the years—reflect the restaurant’s commitment to honoring its roots. Under the direction of Chef Jeffrey Martin, these longtime favorites maintain their delicious appeal while incorporating thoughtful, modern updates.

Park Cafe has remained deeply connected to the Sylvan Park community through ongoing partnerships and neighborhood-focused events. In February, the restaurant collaborated with area nonprofit Thistle Farms by featuring one of its signature brunch dishes on the menu and donating a portion of proceeds to support its mission. Annual gatherings like Neighborday, a festive spring seafood boil on the patio with live music, and Santa Paws, which invites guests to bring their dogs for photos with Santa while benefiting local shelter Love at First Sight, further reflect Park Cafe’s commitment to giving back and bringing neighbors together.

Located at 4403 Murphy Road, Park Cafe is open for lunch Wednesday – Friday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., dinner Monday – Sunday from 4 – 9 p.m., and weekend brunch from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information about the anniversary, reservations and menu, visit parkcafenashville.com.

