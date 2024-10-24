Park and Ride with Franklin Transit for Pumpkinfest this Saturday

Join the festivities of Pumpkinfest the easy way. Park your car and hop aboard the Franklin Transit Pumpkinfest Shuttle this Saturday in downtown Franklin. The one-way ride is just $1.00, and exact change is required.

On Saturday, October 26, shuttle service will run from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at The Park at Harlinsdale. Pets, non-folding strollers, and food or drink except bottled water are not allowed on the transit vehicles.

Enjoy the costumes, live entertainment, children’s area, vendors, pumpkin carving, and so much more; a fun day for the entire community!

The Franklin Transit Main Street Shuttle is operated by the Franklin Transit Authority. For more information about Franklin’s public transit service visit: www.franklintransit.org or call (615) 628-0260.

