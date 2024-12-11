Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie Partner with SONIC to Launch New Drinks Menu

SONIC® Drive-In, the Ultimate Drink Stop® with thousands of unique drink combinations, has partnered with pop culture icons Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie for a fresh new drink collaboration. To celebrate the launch of their upcoming show, the stars are bringing their own personal touch to the SONIC beverage lineup with two new signature drinks and an instantly iconic ad campaign that pays homage to their history with the brand. Can we get a round of “Sanasa?” Or should we say “SONIC-sa?”

The custom drink menu, aptly named SONIC Iconic Drinks by Paris and Nicole, features two drinks – The Paris and The Nicole, both available starting today at SONIC locations nationwide. Each priced at $3.99 for a medium,* the two drinks are inspired by the duo’s larger-than-life personalities, combining bold flavors with a fun, trendy twist.

The Nicole is sleek & berry sweet featuring flavorful Dr Pepper®, sweet cream, vanilla flavor and real strawberries, topped with whipped topping and more real strawberries.

The Paris is fruity & fun and is sure to slay all day, featuring the refreshing, crisp taste of Sprite®, dragon fruit flavor, real lemon and lime fruits, topped with whipped topping and NERDS® Candy.

In the accompanying campaign, the two besties visit a SONIC to order their custom drinks and realize the drinks still need names. As they sip and savor, they embark on a hilarious and creative brainstorming session, attempting to come up with the most “iconic” names for their new beverages. Amid a whirlwind of over-the-top suggestions, the duo realizes that nothing is more iconic than their own names—Paris and Nicole. With a wink to their legacy, they settle on the perfect name for their drinks.

“We have a long history with SONIC, it was actually our very first job, so it only made sense that it adds two drinks to its menu that celebrate us,” Paris Hilton shared.

Nicole Richie added, “We had a blast partnering with SONIC and bringing these drinks to life and coming up with something that reflects our personalities. When we thought about what’s truly iconic, it was clear—it’s us, Paris and Nicole!”

“We’re beyond excited to team up with Paris and Nicole to offer a truly fun and memorable beverage experience,” said Ryan Dickerson, Chief Marketing Officer of SONIC. “They’ve been a part of pop culture history, and SONIC history, for so long, and they are legit SONIC fans, so it was a no brainer to partner with them to bring these iconic drinks and campaign to life.”

The new ad campaign featuring Paris and Nicole will air across multiple platforms, including streaming, social media, and digital channels. The spot’s whimsical, high-energy vibe is set to bring back nostalgic memories of when Paris and Nicole first entered SONIC back in 2003, but with a fresh, modern twist.

The SONIC Iconic Drinks by Paris and Nicole menu will be available for a limited time at SONIC locations nationwide starting December 9, 2024.

