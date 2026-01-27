Papa Murphy’s Brings Back the Triple Pepp Pizza for a Limited Time

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza is starting 2026 with a product return guests have been hungry for: the Triple Pepp Pizza. Available for a limited time from January 26 through March 22 at participating locations nationwide, the Triple Pepp Pizza delivers exactly what pepperoni lovers crave – triple the flavor in every slice.

The Triple Pepp Pizza features three distinct types of pepperoni layered for maximum impact: giant pepperoni for big, bold bites, classic pepperoni guests know and love, and mini cup pepperoni that crisps up for an irresistible crunch. The result is a craveable combination of flavor, texture and sizzle that takes every bite over the top.

Priced at $10.99 ($11.99 in California and $12.99 in Alaska) for a Large, with a Family Size available for an additional charge, the Triple Pepp Pizza reinforces Papa Murphy’s commitment to delivering standout flavor and value for families and pepperoni fans alike.

Made fresh in-store and baked at home, the Triple Pepp Pizza brings bold flavor to the table straight from the oven, giving families and fans a hot, fresh meal made just the way they like it.

Guests can order online at PapaMurphys.com or order in-store at their local Papa Murphy’s.

