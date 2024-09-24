Papa Murphy’s Launches Limited-Time Offer With Everyday Value Menu

Sept. 9, 2024 – Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza, everyone’s favorite take-and-bake pizza franchise with over 1,000 locations globally, is excited to unveil its latest menu innovation: the Everyday Value menu. This limited-time offer, available from September 9 through November 12, delivers exceptional value with three large pizzas priced at just $7.99 each ($8.99 CA / $9.99 AK). The menu includes the all-new Shredded Pepperoni, Crumbled Sausage and Classic Cheese pizzas, designed to offer customers unbeatable quality and flavor at an accessible price point.

The star of the Everyday Value menu is the introduction of Papa Murphy’s shredded pepperoni, a bold and innovative topping that sets a new standard in the pizza industry. Unlike traditional pepperoni slices, this shredded version offers a more robust, evenly distributed flavor profile that covers every inch of the pizza.

Papa Murphy’s addition of shredded pepperoni not only enhances the flavor experience but also improves the pizza-making process. The topping is measured in cups, which allows for faster and more consistent preparation while maintaining the high standards of quality that Papa Murphy’s is known for.

The Everyday Value menu is a reflection of Papa Murphy’s ongoing commitment to providing customers with high-quality, convenient meal options that fit their budget. As part of this initiative, the new menu is designed to offer something for everyone, from families seeking a quick and affordable dinner solution to football fans looking for a budget friendly game-day menu that is sure to satisfy their guests.

While the Everyday Value menu is designed to appeal to budget-conscious consumers, it also aligns with Papa Murphy’s tradition of innovation. The shredded pepperoni, in particular, exemplifies the brand’s commitment to bringing new and exciting flavors to its customers.

By offering a menu that combines quality, value and innovation, Papa Murphy’s aims to strengthen its market position and attract new customers.

Ayres also emphasizes the importance of the shredded pepperoni in differentiating Papa Murphy’s from other value offers in the market.

Alongside the Everyday Value menu, Papa Murphy’s will also introduce a limited-time Double Shredded Pepp Pizza, available for $9.99 ($10.99 CA / $11.99 AK). This pizza features a double portion of the bold shredded pepperoni, offering customers an enhanced flavor experience that complements the value lineup.

SOURCE Papa Murphy’s

