Papa Murphy’s Brings Back HeartBaker Pizza

Feb. 01, 2024 – Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza announces the anticipated return of the HeartBaker® Pizza nationwide through Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

Each year, pizza fans look forward to the return of the HeartBaker® Pizza, created with Papa Murphy’s fresh Dough, made-from-scratch daily, topped with Traditional Red Sauce, 100% Whole-Milk Mozzarella Cheese that’s grated fresh daily (or Dairy-Free Cheese in available markets), and the option of adding pepperoni, all for only $11 ($14 in Alaska).

Show how much you care by sharing a delicious HeartBaker® Pizza while it’s back in stores for a limited time. For more information about the HeartBaker® Pizza, visit PapaMurphys.com.

Source: Global Newswire

