Papa Murphy’s BOGO Pizza Deal is Back!

Papa Murphy’s has a nice buy-one-get-one deal running on their regular-priced large and family-size pizzas when you order online through Monday, September 29th at participating locations.

Just use code “BOGO” at checkout to snag the deal. It’s a solid opportunity to stock up on their take-and-bake pizzas – perfect for feeding a crowd or stashing one in the freezer for later. Their herb-crusted crusts and fresh toppings make for a pretty decent homemade pizza night without all the prep work.

For more information, visit papamurphys.com.

