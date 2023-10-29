Papa Johns Rolls Out New Shaq-a-Roni Pizza

Oct. 24, 2023 – Papa Johns is today rolling out its best-selling pizza with purpose, the Shaq-a-Roni, in what marks the inaugural global product launch for the pizza-maker. Developed in partnership with basketball Hall of Famer and Papa Johns board member and franchisee Shaquille O’ Neal, The Shaq-a-Roni, which over-delivers on size, taste and value is coming to a Papa Johns near you* from Tuesday, 24 October – Sunday, 31 December**

GLOBAL DEBUT

For the last three years, Papa Johns has raised over $9 million for community organizations through sales of the Shaq-a-Roni pizza. Given its widespread success and the company’s commitment to building up communities, Papa Johns is bringing the pizza global in its fourth year with a pointed mission to support youth entrepreneurs and our future leaders.

“At Papa Johns, we believe pizza brings people together. The Shaq-a-Roni and our partnership with Shaquille O’Neal has accomplished a great deal over the last three years to unite the areas where our consumers work and live,” says Jaclyn Ruelle, Head of Brand at Papa Johns. “We’re setting our sights even bigger this year by debuting the Shaq-a-Roni internationally and investing in communities across the globe.”

SO BIG YOU WON’T MIND SHARING

Like its namesake, this extra-large-sharing-pizza is the only pizza you’ll want to share with your friends and family this holiday season. The Shaq-a-Roni is made with Papa Johns fresh, never frozen, six-ingredient dough, which is then covered with extra pepperoni and extra cheese, before being baked to perfection, and cut into eight Shaq-sized slices.

PIZZA WITH PURPOSE

The good news doesn’t stop there, however. This big pizza comes with a big heart. Papa Johns is teaming up with a number of charities in the region to help deliver this vision, as the official charity partner of choice to oversee the distribution of funds raised directly in market. Papa Johns will donate a $1 equivalent donation from every Shaq-a-Roni pizza sold across all participating markets that will be distributed to support Papa Johns on its mission to catalyze youth empowerment worldwide.

