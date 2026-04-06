Papa Johns Launches Oven-Toasted Sandwiches

Papa Johns is expanding beyond pizza with the launch of its new Oven-Toasted Sandwiches, a three-item lineup built on ciabatta-style bread and layered with high-quality meats, melty white American cheese, and all-new signature sauces. The sandwiches are available now through papajohns.com or the Papa Johns app, with pricing starting at $6.99 per sandwich through Papa Pairings.

What Are Papa Johns Oven-Toasted Sandwiches?

Papa Johns describes the new Oven-Toasted Sandwiches as a premium entry into the sandwich category, built on toasted ciabatta-style bread brushed with the brand’s iconic Special Garlic Sauce. Each sandwich is finished with either a tangy pizza ranch or rich garlic truffle sauce and contains no artificial colors. The lineup is designed to reflect the same “better ingredients” philosophy the brand has long applied to its pizza menu.

What Sandwiches Are on the Papa Johns Oven-Toasted Menu?

The Oven-Toasted Sandwich lineup includes three options:

Philly Cheesesteak: Seasoned steak, roasted onions and peppers, pizza ranch, and white American cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch: All white meat grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomatoes, banana peppers, pizza ranch, and white American cheese.

Steak & Mushroom: Seasoned steak, roasted mushrooms and onion, garlic truffle sauce, and white American cheese.

How Much Do Papa Johns Oven-Toasted Sandwiches Cost?

Each Oven-Toasted Sandwich is priced at $7.99 individually. Customers who order two or more through Papa Pairings can get each sandwich for $6.99. A bundle pairing an Oven-Toasted Sandwich with any Pepsi-Cola beverage starts at $9.49.

Where Can You Order Papa Johns Oven-Toasted Sandwiches?

The sandwiches are available for order online at papajohns.com or through the Papa Johns app. For more details on the full release, visit the official announcement on Business Wire.

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