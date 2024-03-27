Papa Johns Launches Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni Platform

Mar. 25, 2024– Papa Johns announced today the limited-time release of its brand-new Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni menu platform. This launch gives consumers three craveable ways to enjoy the premium, new cupping pepperonis from Papa Johns. A true celebration of fans’ most-ordered pizza topping, Papa Johns is taking pepperoni love to the next level. Think: a thicker pepperoni with crispy, crunchy edges curling upwards to create a chalice of savory pepperoni flavor across all your favorite Papa Johns menu items.

Papa Johns NY Style Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni Pizza is an elevated, more flavorful version of the classic pepperoni pie thanks to its signature trifecta of cupping pepperoni and creamy tomato sauce, served up in extra-large, NY-style slices. And with a recipe too good to limit to a single offering, the perfect balance of these ingredients also comes together in the flatbread-style sandwich Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni Papadia.

Further bringing these ingredients to life and adding to the pepperoni party, Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni Papa Bites are also available now, showcasing a mix of the new cupping pepperoni, classic pepperoni, creamy melty mozzarella, and a craveable garlic parm drizzle, encased in our fresh, never frozen, original dough.

The Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni platform is the latest menu addition from Papa Johns, elevating consumer cravings for pepperoni while building upon the brand’s commitment to innovation. The new offering follows a string of fan favorites like Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza, Doritos® Cool Ranch® Papadia and Oreo® Cookie Papa Bites.

The full Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni lineup will be available starting March 25 for Papa Rewards loyalty members and for all fans on April 1, priced at $13.99, $6.99, and $4.99, respectively.

More information about the Cuppy ‘Roni offerings can be found at www.papajohns.com.

Source: Papa Johns

