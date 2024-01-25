Papa Johns Introduces New Calzone Papa Bites

Papa John’s unveils its latest culinary creation – the Cheesy Calzone Papa Bites, offering a delectable array of flavors, as detailed on the brand’s official website.

Packed with a blend of mozzarella and garlic herb ricotta, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and green peppers inside their fresh original dough. Served with original pizza sauce on the side for even more calzone flavor.

Indulge your taste buds in a range of enticing flavors, from the classic traditional calzone to the savory Chicken Parmesan, the spicy Jalapeno, and even the unexpected twist of Oreo. Papa John’s continues to deliver innovative and mouthwatering options for pizza enthusiasts.

The cost for one order of original Calzone Papa Bites is $4.99 with other options at $6.99 and is available for a limited time only.

