Papa Johns Delivers Better for Just $9.99

Not all pizzas are created equal – and Papa Johns continues to raise the bar. Now, the brand is giving all pizza fans the ultimate freedom to create their own pizza for just $9.99 starting on Cyber Monday.

This isn’t just another pizza deal. It’s a chance to experience what sets Papa Johns apart: quality you can trust and flavor you can savor.

For a limited time at your local, neighborhood Papa Johns, customers can create their own pizza and experience the Papa Johns difference their way. Here’s how it works:

Create your own pizzas just the way you like it

Choose your size – small, medium, or large; your crust – Original, New York Style or Thin Crust; and your favorite toppings (limit of 7) for just $9.99. Additional toppings extra.

Order today by visiting PapaJohns.com or download the Papa Johns app. This deal is only available for a limited time.

