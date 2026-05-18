Papa Johns Brings Garlic Flavored Sauce to Retail Stores This Summer

Papa Johns is taking one of its most beloved menu staples off the pizza box and onto grocery shelves for the first time. The brand’s iconic Special Garlic Dipping Sauce — a cult favorite among fans for decades — has inspired a new bottled product called Papa Johns Garlic Flavored Sauce, set to hit retail stores nationwide this summer. More Eat & Drink News

What Is Papa Johns Garlic Flavored Sauce?

Papa Johns Garlic Flavored Sauce is a bottled version of the flavor profile behind the chain’s famous Special Garlic Dipping Sauce. Designed to be served warm, the sauce is versatile enough to dip, drizzle, or cook with at home — not just pair with pizza.

Where Can You Buy Papa Johns Garlic Flavored Sauce?

The bottled sauce will begin rolling out to select grocery and retail stores across the U.S. this summer. Confirmed retail partners include Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, and H-E-B. Availability may vary by location.

How Can You Use Papa Johns Garlic Flavored Sauce?

Papa Johns is releasing new recipes alongside the product launch to give fans creative ways to incorporate the sauce into everyday cooking. Ideas range from elevated snack hacks to easy weeknight meals. Full recipe details and product information are available at papajohns.com/garlicsauce.

Source: Papa Johns