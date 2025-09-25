Papa Johns and Uber Eats Launch “Dip Out with Papa Dippa”

Papa Johns is flipping the script on the quiet exit. In partnership with Uber Eats, the brand is launching “Dip Out with the Papa Dippa,” a guilt-free way to bail and still deliver the pizza love. Whether you’re ghosting a football watch party or sneaking out of a date, Papa Johns lets you Dip Out with no regrets by sending a hot, shareable Papa Dippa as a delicious apology in your place.

You can only “Dip Out” with Papa Johns latest menu innovation, the Papa Dippa – a pizza designed exclusively for dipping. Inspired by the brand’s iconic Special Garlic Sauce fandom and built on the foundation of six simple ingredients, the Papa Dippa is cut in sixteen strips that make every bite perfect for dunking.

The Papa Dippa comes with a garlic sauce flight that features the fan-favorite Special Garlic Sauce and three new garlic-forward sauces that take dipping to the next level:

Roasted Garlic Parmesan: A Caesar-style blend with roasted garlic and Parmesan cheese.

A Caesar-style blend with roasted garlic and Parmesan cheese. Creamy Garlic Pesto: Smooth yet textured with basil and Parmesan for a rich, flavorful dip.

Smooth yet textured with basil and Parmesan for a rich, flavorful dip. Garlic Hot Honey: Sweet heat with garlic and chili flakes for an added kick.

Starting Thursday, September 25 through Thursday, October 9, you can ‘Dip Out with Papa Dippa’. Here’s how it works:

Open the Uber Eats app and search Papa Johns

Select the new Papa Dippa and add to cart

Enter the host’s address as the delivery location

Select “Send as a gift” and add a personal message (e.g., “Sorry to dip out early, but here’s some pizza to keep the party going!”)

Confirm your order and track your Dip Out delivery in the Uber Eats app

The Papa Dippa is available now nationwide starting at $13.99. Need to ‘Dip Out’ early? Download the Uber Eats app to ‘Dip out with Papa Dippa.”

Source: Restaurant News

