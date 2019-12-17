During Dickens of a Christmas in downtown Franklin, we stopped by to talk with Chad Collier of Papa C Pies.

The locally-owned bakery is busy making pies for your next holiday gathering. Each pie is made by hand daily from secret family recipes.

You can select from flavors of their famous chocolate, pumpkin, chess, and more. In addition, you can also order cinnamon rolls and quiche for your breakfast needs.

You can visit the store located at 99 Seaboard Lane or order online here.

Watch our video below where Chad shares more Papa C Pies.