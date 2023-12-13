Papa C Pies Creates More than Just Dessert Pies!

Papa C Pies might be best known for their delicious array of dessert pies, but this bakery has some wonderful options to consider for additional sweet treats and savory pies. Whether you’re looking for a savory meal during the cold winter months or a ready-to-bake breakfast, Papa C Pies has a delicious menu of options for you to consider.

Explore the variety of baked goods and savory pies Papa C Pies prepares in addition to their dessert pies:

Chicken Pot Pie

Whether enjoyed on a cozy winter evening or as a soul-soothing dish year-round, our Chicken Pot Pie is a truly satisfying and timeless comfort food. The magic begins with our flaky, buttery crust that cradles a sumptuous filling of tender white meat chicken, vibrant vegetables, and rich, savory gravy. Each bite of our chicken pot pie is a delightful medley of savory, comforting warmth that instantly invokes a sense of home-cooked nostalgia.

Quiche

Quiche seems like a sophisticated option, but provides an approachable way to blend some delicious flavors. Its base is a delicate pastry crust containing a custard-like mix of creamy eggs, cheeses, and a medley of ingredients like fresh vegetables, savory meats, or aromatic herbs, creating a velvety and satisfying consistency. Papa C Pies creates a variety of quiche flavors, including Roasted Red Pepper & Sausage Quiche, Spinach & Bacon Quiche, and Vegetable Quiche to suit any brunch, lunch, or dinner you’re planning.

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls, those sweet, spiraled confections, are an indulgence that you can’t refuse. Start your morning off the best way possible with the soft, pillowy dough and a symphony of brown sugar and cinnamon. Papa C Pies spends hours lovingly creating our cinnamon rolls and tops them with our signature cream cheese icing. Each bite is a journey through layers of sweetness, spice, and doughy comfort that will bring joy to breakfast tables and cozy gatherings alike.

Peanut Brittle

Whether enjoyed during festive seasons or as a nostalgic snack, Papa C Pies Peanut Brittle is a crunchtastic addition to any order! This timeless treat marries sweetness with the savory flavor of roasted peanuts. Papa C Pies roasts their peanuts in-store and creates their brittle with a delectable concoction of sugar, vanilla, spices, and roasted peanuts for a shatteringly crisp texture that satisfies any sweet tooth.

Order Ahead for Your Sweet and Savory Pie Needs!

Order a delectable savory pie or a sweet treat from Papa C Pies today! Our bakery always has a selection of pies in stock for same-day pickup, but ordering ahead guarantees you get the flavor, size, and quantity you need, especially during the busy holiday season.

Short on time? Swing through our drive-through to pick up your pies!

Papa C Pies is located at 99 Seaboard Lane in Brentwood. Come see us Monday through Saturday at the bakery, or call us at 615-414-3435 today to get started with your holiday pie order!

