Though we’ve been around for some two decades, we call April 1 our official birthday, as today marks our 11 year anniversary since incorporating in the state of Tennessee! To celebrate, we’re offering $4.09 off every order over $20 from now until April 4, 2020.

Celebrating A Birthday… Even in the Hard Times

We understand that nearly everyone is facing hard times these days. We have certainly had to pivot our business in order to look after the health and safety of our employees and our customers. Though our nation and world is going through a hard time, we still have much to be thankful for: family, friends, and community.

In March, we made the decision to limit walk-in service and begin operating as a grab-and-go facility with drive thru service. (In fact, did you know that Papa C Pies is the only pie shop and bakery drive-thru in Middle Tennessee?) We will continue to evaluate our practices to best serve you and protect our customers and employees.

Now, We Come to You!



Did you know? We’ve developed partnerships with Grubhub, Uber Eats, Delivery Dudes, and Postmates so that Papa C Pies can come straight to your front door for totally contactless delivery.

Looking for a delicious dinner or savory breakfast? Remember, that our pie delivery service also offers quiches and savory pies, so you can feed your family without having to make another grocery store run.

Take Advantage of Our Birthday Deal – Three Days Only!



Take advantage of our 11-Year Birthday Celebration! From now until April 4, get $4.09 off every order over $20. No promo code necessary. The anniversary discount will be automatically applied at checkout when you order through papacpies.com. Select a date and time for Store Pickup in our Brentwood location, or choose ‘Shipping’ to receive your order on the date and time of your choice. (We ship Monday-Thursday for items to arrive the same week. Orders shipped Friday will arrive on Monday. We do not ship over the weekend and do not deliver shipped orders on Saturday or Sunday.)

Thanks for your loyalty over the years. Without you, we wouldn’t be able to celebrate our birthday this month!

Papa C Pies is located at:

99 Seaboard Lane, Suite 100, Brentwood (corner of Seaboard Lane and Bakers Bridge Avenue behind Costco)

Store hours:

Monday – Friday 10am to 6:30pm

Sat: 10am to 5pm

www.instagram.com/papacpies

www.facebook.com/papacpiesbakery

www.twitter.com/papacpies

Order Online Here

Have a question for Papa C Pies? Fill out the form below: