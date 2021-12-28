Pantone Announces Very Peri as 2022 Color of the Year

Pantone, the global color authority and provider of professional color introduced a new blue shade, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri, a periwinkle blue hue with a violet-red undertone as the Pantone Color of the Year selection for 2022. Last year’s color was ultimate gray.
Very Peri is a symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition we are going through. As we emerge from an intense period of isolation, our notions and standards are changing, and our physical and digital lives have merged in new ways. Digital design helps us to stretch the limits of reality, opening the door to a dynamic virtual world where we can explore and create new color possibilities. With trends in gaming, the expanding popularity of the metaverse and rising artistic community in the digital space PANTONE® 17-3938 Very Peri illustrates the fusion of modern life and how color trends in the digital world are being manifested in the physical world and vice versa.
“As we move into a world of unprecedented change, the selection of PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri brings a novel perspective and vision of the trusted and beloved blue color family,” says Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director, Pantone Color Institute. “Encompassing the qualities of the blues, yet at the same time possessing a violet-red undertone, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression.”
PANTONE® 17-3938 Very Peri in Apparel and Fashion Accessories
PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri, a warm and friendly blue hue with a carefree confidence and joyful attitude, emboldens uninhibited expression and experimentation. Displaying a dynamic presence, Very Peri is an enthusiastic blue hue whose whimsicality lends itself to unpredictable color harmonies and spontaneous color statements. Futuristic in feeling, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri takes on distinct appearances through application to different materials, finishes and textures, from shimmery metallics, lustrous sheens and high-tech materials to handcrafted looks and natural fibers.
PANTONE® 17-3938 Very Peri in Beauty and Hair
PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri makes a novel statement for eyes, nails and especially in hair in a variety of finishes and applications from glittery and glam to dusty matte.
PANTONE® 17-3938 Very Peri in Home Décor and Interior Design
PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri injects a sense of playful freshness into home interiors, enlivening a space through unusual color combinations. A versatile shade that animates our creative spirit, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri is suited to an array of different materials, textures and finishes, providing a pop of color, whether introduced through a painted wall, accent furniture or home décor, or acting as an intriguing and eye-catching accent in a pattern.
PANTONE® 17-3938 Very Peri in Packaging and Multimedia Design
Fusing together the undertones of the constancy and continuity of blue with the energy and excitement of red, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri, conveys a message of credibility as well as creativity. Whether appearing in a fantasy digital realm or in physical materials, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri exudes a good-natured warmth that quickly engages the eye, making it an ideal shade for many applications of graphic and multimedia design as well as packaging.
About the Pantone Color of the Year
The Pantone Color of the Year selection process requires thoughtful consideration and trend analysis. To arrive at the selection each year, Pantone’s color experts at the Pantone Color Institute comb the world looking for new color influences. This can include the entertainment industry and films in production, traveling art collections and new artists, fashion, all areas of design, popular travel destinations, as well as new lifestyles, playstyles, and socio-economic conditions. Influences may also stem from new technologies, materials, textures, and effects that impact color, relevant social media platforms and even up-coming sporting events that capture worldwide attention. For 23 years, Pantone’s Color of the Year has influenced product development and purchasing decisions in multiple industries, including fashion, home furnishings, and industrial design, as well as product packaging and graphic design.