Now more than ever, Panera wants to help make good eating—and clean food—accessible to all. Today, Panera announced the launch of Panera Grocery, a new service enabling guests to purchase high-demand pantry items such as milk, bread and fresh produce alongside their favorite Panera soup, salad or sandwich. Leveraging the Panera supply network of clean ingredients, Panera Grocery is easily ordered on the Panera app or website and is available via contactless delivery, Rapid Pick-Up®, Drive-Up and Drive-Thru, as well as through contact-free delivery via Grubhub.

“From limited choices on grocery shelves to the growing need to limit the number of trips outside of the home, it is an incredibly stressful time when it comes to putting wholesome food on the table, and we knew Panera could help,” said Niren Chaudhary, Panera CEO. “With this new service we can help deliver good food and fresh ingredients from our pantry to yours, helping provide better access to essential items that are increasingly harder to come by.”

Panera Grocery is easily ordered alongside your favorite Panera meal at participating cafes nationwide. Just select “Panera Grocery” in the Panera app or on the website, or find the “Panera Grocery” items on Grubhub, and add the items to your order. For MyPanera members, Panera Grocery orders will serve as a visit toward future MyPanera rewards. Items currently available on Panera Grocery include:

Freshly Baked Breads & Bagels: Classic White Loaf; Whole Grain Pan Loaf; French Baguette; Bagel Packs

Milk & Dairy: Skim Milk & 2% Milk gallons (at participating cafes); Greek Yogurt, Yogurt Tubes; Plain Cream Cheese

Fresh Produce: Apples, Avocados, Blueberries, Red Grapes, Vine Ripe Tomatoes

As with all of Panera’s offerings, Panera Grocery items are clean – free of artificial preservatives, flavors, sweeteners and colors from artificial sources. Panera Grocery is a separate, ingredients-based service operated out of Panera bakery cafes. Additionally, you can find Panera at Home retail products anywhere you shop for groceries.

Panera continues to take extraordinary steps to safely serve our communities during these trying times, and Panera Grocery is just one of many offerings Panera has created to help people with an easy, wholesome meal everyone will love. These include:

Serving our guests via only a “To-Go” model in all company cafes

New “Drive-Up” contactless curbside service

Contactless Delivery—your meal left at your front door, front desk or location of choice

Mindful Packaging, all to-go orders sealed for added protection

Enhanced, rigorous cleaning & sanitization procedures in our bakery-cafes

For more information on how we are supporting all our Panera family members during this time, or to order Panera Grocery, visit www.PaneraBread.com.