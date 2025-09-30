Panera Introduces New 2025 Fall Menu

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 24, 2025 – Panera Bread is celebrating the flavors of fall with a lineup of comforting, crave-worthy dishes, available at cafes nationwide beginning on September 24. At the heart of the menu is the Fall for Your Favorites Meal, featuring the return of three signature soups perfect for the season, including Black Bean Soup, a beloved classic making its comeback by guest demand after seven years. To celebrate the revival of cozy seasonal rituals, Panera has launched a new campaign starring Jared Padalecki and Matt Czuchry, a duo forever tied to small-town charm, endless coffee refills, and one of television’s most beloved fall rewatches.

Panera’s fall menu includes:

NEW Harvest Medley Chicken Salad – Mixed greens and fresh arugula tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, topped with whole grain blend, grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, feta, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, toasted pecans, and crunchy beet strips.

– Mixed greens and fresh arugula tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, topped with whole grain blend, grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, feta, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, toasted pecans, and crunchy beet strips. NEW Crème Brûlée Latte – Freshly brewed espresso, foamed milk and naturally flavored crème brûlée syrup, topped with whipped cream and salted caramel sugar.

– Freshly brewed espresso, foamed milk and naturally flavored crème brûlée syrup, topped with whipped cream and salted caramel sugar. Black Bean Soup – Returning to menu after 7 years, this guest favorite is a hearty vegetarian soup featuring black beans, onion, celery, red bell pepper, carrots, lima beans, potatoes, lemon juice, and garlic.

– Returning to menu after 7 years, this guest favorite is a hearty vegetarian soup featuring black beans, onion, celery, red bell pepper, carrots, lima beans, potatoes, lemon juice, and garlic. Autumn Squash Soup – A Panera seasonal classic featuring butternut squash and pumpkin blended with vegetable broth, honey, apple juice, and warm spices like cinnamon and curry, finished with sweet cream and topped with roasted pumpkin seeds.

– A Panera seasonal classic featuring butternut squash and pumpkin blended with vegetable broth, honey, apple juice, and warm spices like cinnamon and curry, finished with sweet cream and topped with roasted pumpkin seeds. Hearty Fireside Chili – A rich chili made with beef, kidney beans, fire-roasted tomatoes, and green chili peppers, simmered in a flavorful broth with chili spices and cilantro.

– A rich chili made with beef, kidney beans, fire-roasted tomatoes, and green chili peppers, simmered in a flavorful broth with chili spices and cilantro. Plus, the return of Panera’s seasonal Pumpkin Cookie.

Much like a warm bowl of soup, nostalgic TV marathons are a cherished hallmark of fall. In Panera’s new digital campaign, actors Jared Padalecki and Matt Czuchry reunite to highlight the personalities of Panera’s iconic soup lineup – each variety reflecting the traits of a different kind of “favorite.” Fireside Chili is the dependable classic, Autumn Squash Soup the sophisticated choice, and Black Bean Soup the brooding favorite making a long-awaited comeback after seven years. Together, these flavors anchor the Fall for Your Favorites Meal, proving that nothing pairs better with cozy traditions than the return of a true fan favorite.

This launch also follows the early September return of Ciabatta Dippers, Panera’s beloved sandwich-and-soup pairings designed for dunking. Guests can enjoy two crave-worthy options, available for a limited time at participating cafes nationwide:

French Dipper – A returning favorite featuring tender marinated steak, melty provolone and asiago cheese, and garlic aioli on rustic ciabatta, paired with a dipping portion of Bistro French Onion Soup.

– A returning favorite featuring tender marinated steak, melty provolone and asiago cheese, and garlic aioli on rustic ciabatta, paired with a dipping portion of Bistro French Onion Soup. NEW! Chicken Pesto Dipper -A fresh twist with grilled chicken, melty provolone and parmesan cheese, and basil pesto spread on ciabatta, paired with a dipping portion of Creamy Tomato Soup.

Panera’s new fall menu is available for dine-in, delivery, Rapid Pick-Up®, or drive-thru where available. Prices will vary by cafe. The Fall for Your Favorites Meal is available exclusively on the Panera Bread app. To learn more or place your order today, download the Panera Bread app or visit PaneraBread.com.

