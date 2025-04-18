Panera Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind Croissant Toast Sandwiches

Panera Bread is once again redefining the meal experience with the launch of its innovative Croissant Toast sandwiches. The Croissant Toast Sandwiches headline a spring lunch and dinner menu refresh that also features the introduction of new menu items including the Strawberry Chicken Caprese Salad. The menu also features the return of perennial guest favorites Strawberry Poppyseed Chicken Salad and Mexican Street Corn Chowder at Panera® cafes nationwide.

The stars of the spring lineup, the Croissant Toast Sandwiches feature a sandwich bread made from croissant dough, which elevates the sandwich experience with toasty, buttery swirls and satisfying crunch. Guests can choose from two varieties for a limited time:

Croque Monsieur Croissant Toast: Black Forest ham, melty provolone and asiago cheeses, and a caramelized onion and gruyere spread come together to make a ham and cheese sandwich that is completely reimagined.

Fromage Croissant Toast: Melty provolone and American cheeses, caramelized onions, arugula, and garlic aioli transform a simple classic into something extraordinary.

This exciting lunch and dinner menu innovation is supported by Panera’s reenergized brand platform, “It Just Meals Good™,” celebrating the meals that make Panera the perfect choice for any mood, and the various life moments and connections that make each meal truly meaningful. From sharing lunch with friends to enjoying a peaceful moment alone in the car, Panera’s menu is designed to meet the needs of any moment – and any meal.

Source: Restaurant News

