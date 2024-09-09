Panera Bread Offers Fall Savings on Fan Favorite Menu Items

Sept. 9, 2024 – At Panera, you don’t have to choose between a great deal and feeling good about what you eat. Just in time for fall, Panera is kicking off a limited-time deal on two fan-favorite menu items so guests can enjoy a satisfyingly delicious feel-good meal at a great value. Starting today, guests can use the code FALLDEAL to enjoy a whole-sized Chicken Bacon Rancher Sandwich or Fuji Apple Chicken Salad plus a free side for $7.99.*

Since its debut on the Panera menu this April, the Chicken Bacon Rancher Sandwich has become a top selling item. This instant guest favorite marries flavorful grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, aged white cheddar and ranch with Panera’s much loved black pepper focaccia. The Fuji Apple Chicken Salad is a classic Panera favorite, made with romaine and crisp mixed greens tossed in a sweet white balsamic vinaigrette, topped with grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, red onions, toasted pecan pieces, feta, and apple chips for that perfect crunch and hint of fall flavor.

For those craving even more savings, Panera is currently offering their most valuable Unlimited Sip Club deal yet. New monthly subscribers who sign up through October 31 will get 3 free months of endless refreshing drinks!**

In April, Panera began its largest menu transformation ever, and throughout the year the brand has refocused on innovating and enhancing core Panera items while giving guests the right combination of taste, quality and value. Filled with new and enhanced offerings including bakery items, breakfast, sandwiches, salads and more, Panera’s New Era menu offers guests delicious meals and better value through enhanced portions and lower price points.

For more information or to place your order today, download the Panera Bread app or visit PaneraBread.com.

Source: Panera Bread

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email