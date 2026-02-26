Panera Bread Launches New Mix & Match Value Menu at $4.99 Per Item

Panera Bread is rolling out a new “Mix & Match” value menu, marking the first time the bakery-cafe chain has offered a dedicated value menu of this kind. The Mix & Match menu lets guests combine up to ten favorites, including soups, salads and sandwiches made with the quality ingredients Panera is known for, each priced at $4.99.
What Is on the Panera Mix & Match Menu?
The Mix & Match menu features half and cup portions of 10 guest favorites, with a rotating seasonal item throughout the year. Guests can choose from two to all ten options, and each order comes with one free choice of baguette, chips or apple as a side.
Items available on the Mix & Match menu include:
- Toasted Italiano (half sandwich)
- Toasted Caprese Focaccia (half sandwich)
- Bacon Turkey Bravo (half sandwich)
- Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad (half sandwich)
- Fuji Apple Chicken (half salad)
- Ranch Parm BLT (half salad)
- Caesar (half salad)
- Creamy Tomato (cup of soup)
- Homestyle Chicken Noodle (cup of soup)
- Bistro French Onion (cup of soup)
How the Mix & Match Menu Differs From You Pick Two
The Mix & Match value menu is a standalone offering separate from the popular Panera You Pick Two, which remains available for guests to choose from the entire Panera menu at standard pricing. The Mix & Match menu focuses specifically on providing a value-driven option with curated selections at $4.99 each.
How to Order From the Panera Mix & Match Menu
Guests can order from the new Mix & Match menu by visiting PaneraBread.com, downloading the Panera app or visiting a location in person. Signing up for MyPanera rewards is also available through the app and website.
Please join our FREE Newsletter