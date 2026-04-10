Panera Bread Launches All-New Salad Stuffers

Panera Bread is rolling out its latest menu innovation nationwide: Salad Stuffers, a bread bowl concept designed for salads. The new offering features an Italian Stuffer Roll filled with premium salad ingredients, giving guests a way to enjoy Panera’s signature salads in a handheld format. More Eat & Drink News

What Are Panera Bread Salad Stuffers?

Salad Stuffers are made with a freshly developed Italian Stuffer Roll that Panera chefs and bakers created to balance fluffy, soft bread with a freshly dressed salad in every bite. Guests can turn any salad on the menu into a Stuffer, from classics like the Green Goddess Cobb Salad with Chicken or Caesar Salad, or choose from two new chef-crafted options built specifically for this launch.

What Salad Stuffer Options Are Available at Panera?

Two new Salad Stuffer varieties are available at participating cafes:

Steakhouse Salad Stuffer: Crisp romaine and arugula tossed in Panera’s new Farmhouse Ranch dressing made with buttermilk, with tender marinated sliced steak, applewood smoked bacon, gorgonzola, pickled red onions, grape tomato and crispy frizzled onions, all in the soft Italian Stuffer Roll.

Santa Fe Salad Stuffer: Crisp romaine tossed in ranch dressing, with grilled chicken, bold taco seasoning, roasted corn, feta, zesty sweet peppers, pickled red onion, fresh cilantro and blue corn tortilla strips, all in the soft Italian Stuffer Roll.

Where and How Can You Order Panera Salad Stuffers?

Salad Stuffers are available for dine-in, delivery, Rapid Pick-Up, or drive-thru at Panera Bread bakery-cafes nationwide. To order, download the Panera Bread app or visit PaneraBread.com.

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