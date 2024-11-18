Panera Bread Introduces New Ciabatta Dippers

November 12, 2024 – Panera Bread is excited to announce that spoons are now optional with new Ciabatta Dippers, two melty sandwiches made for dipping now available at participating bakery-cafes nationwide. This delicious new offering brings together the best of both worlds – flavor-packed Panera® sandwiches paired with the perfect portion of soup for dipping for a feel-good eating experience that guests will love. Inspired by the combination of soups and sandwiches already loved by its guests, these delectable, dippable duos are available for a limited time.

Panera’s Ciabatta Dippers are available in two distinct, cozy varieties:

French Dipper – A delicious sandwich dipping pair featuring tender, marinated steak, melty provolone and asiago, and garlic aioli drizzle on Ciabatta paired with a dipping portion of our Bistro French Onion Soup.

– A delicious sandwich dipping pair featuring tender, marinated steak, melty provolone and asiago, and garlic aioli drizzle on Ciabatta paired with a dipping portion of our Bistro French Onion Soup. Spicy Chicken Dipper – This sandwich features a combination of grilled chicken, creamy salsa verde spread, and melty provolone on Ciabatta paired with a dipping portion of our Creamy Tomato Soup.

Now through November 17, dipping now comes with even more to love, because MyPanera® members who activate the promotion in the Panera iOS app and who order a Ciabatta Dipper or other qualifying Panera sandwich can earn a double visit credit towards their next loyalty reward.*

In April, Panera began its largest menu transformation ever, and throughout the year the brand has refocused on innovating and enhancing core Panera items while giving guests the right combination of taste, quality and value. Filled with new and enhanced offerings including bakery items, breakfast, soups, sandwiches and salads, Panera’s New Era menu offers guests better value through enhanced portions and lower price points.

For more information or to place your order today, download the Panera Bread app or visit PaneraBread.com.

Source: Panera Bread

