Panera Bread Brings Back Asiago Bagel Stacks for $7.99

Panera Bread has officially announced the return of its popular Asiago Bagel Stacks to menus nationwide, launching January 13, 2026. The comeback features two beloved lunch and dinner options returning as permanent menu items at an everyday price point of $7.99, alongside three brand-new breakfast variations. The timing coincides with National Bagel Day on January 15, when customers can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free promotion using code BOGOSTACK.

Permanent Lunch and Dinner Asiago Bagel Stacks Return at $7.99

Two guest-favorite Asiago Bagel Stacks are back on Panera’s permanent menu for lunch and dinner service. The Chicken Roma Asiago Bagel Stack delivers 30 grams of protein with grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, vine-ripened tomatoes, chopped basil, fresh arugula, Green Goddess dressing, salt and pepper, and garlic aioli drizzle on the signature Asiago Bagel. The Spicy Steak Asiago Bagel Stack offers 39 grams of protein, combining marinated steak with provolone, creamy salsa verde spread, fresh arugula, red onions, and zesty sweet peppers on the Asiago Bagel. Both options are priced at $7.99 and available at Panera bakery-cafes across the United States.

Three New Breakfast Bagel Stacks Launch on Asiago Varieties

Panera introduces three new breakfast sandwiches to the Bagel Stack lineup, served on either the classic Asiago Bagel or the new Asiago Everything Bagel. The Wake-Up BLT Asiago Everything Bagel Stack features Applewood smoked bacon, scrambled egg, vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh arugula, salt and pepper, and cheesy benedict sauce on Panera’s first new bagel variety since 2014. The Farmhouse Duo Asiago Bagel Stack combines Applewood smoked bacon and savory sausage with scrambled egg, salt and pepper, and cheesy benedict sauce. The Sausage & Egg Asiago Bagel Stack includes savory sausage, scrambled egg, melty American cheese, salt and pepper, and garlic aioli drizzle.

National Bagel Day BOGO Promotion on January 15

Panera celebrates National Bagel Day 2026 with a buy-one-get-one-free offer exclusively on Asiago Bagel Stacks. Customers who purchase any Asiago Bagel Stack on January 15 can receive a second Asiago Bagel Stack free using promotional code BOGOSTACK. The limited-time offer applies to all five Bagel Stack varieties, including the three new breakfast options and two returning lunch and dinner selections.

Asiago Everything Bagel Debuts as First New Bagel Since 2014

The Asiago Everything Bagel represents Panera’s first new bagel variety in over a decade, combining sharp and tangy asiago cheese with Everything Bagel seasoning made of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried garlic, dried onion, and salt. Mark Shambura, Chief Marketing Officer at Panera Bread, stated the new offerings reflect the brand’s renewed focus on bread and bakery items. The Asiago Everything Bagel serves as the foundation for the Wake-Up BLT Breakfast Bagel Stack and can be ordered separately.

Asiago Croissant Twists Added to Bakery Menu

Panera expands its bakery selection with new Asiago Croissant Twists, featuring two all-butter croissant twists topped with asiago cheese. The pastries offer a balance of softness and crunch, designed as a savory snack or soup accompaniment. The addition supports Panera’s initiative to reintroduce industry-leading bread and pastry variety throughout 2026 at its bakery-cafe locations nationwide.

Limited-Edition Stack & Spill Game Available for $7.99

Panera partnered with Ciara Miller and Venita Aspen to launch Stack & Spill, a custom-designed game with blocks that mimic the layered appearance of Asiago Bagel Stacks. The limited-edition game is available for purchase at $7.99 while supplies last exclusively at PaneraStacks.com. The tabletop game is designed for display and competitive play at home or in Panera booths.

How to Order Asiago Bagel Stacks at Panera

Customers can order Asiago Bagel Stacks through multiple channels including in-store at Panera bakery-cafes nationwide, online at PaneraBread.com, or via the Panera mobile app. MyPanera loyalty program members can access exclusive rewards and offers through app sign-up. The breakfast Bagel Stacks are available during morning hours, while the Chicken Roma and Spicy Steak varieties are served during lunch and dinner service at the $7.99 everyday value price point.

