Panera Bread Announces Largest Menu Transformation Ever

February 29, 2024 – Today, Panera Bread is excited to announce a new era at Panera is coming this April with the company’s largest menu transformation ever, refocusing on innovating and enhancing the core Panera items guests love the most: Soups, Salads, Sandwiches and Mac & Cheese. Filled with more than 20 menu updates – 9 delicious new menu items and 12 enhanced classics—the new menu offers guests better value through enhanced portions and lower price points, while also being easier for guests to navigate.

Launching April 4 at bakery-cafes nationwide, the new era at Panera will make it easy for Panera associates to deliver guests an outstanding and delicious experience.

In addition to new and enhanced entrees, Panera has added more new menu options below $10*, like the Tomato Basil BLT, Ranch Cobb Salad and Mediterranean Greens with Grains. Plus, there will be more to each bite with more chicken and steak on many salads and sandwiches. New entrees focus on guest inspired, widely loved new flavors, done the Panera way, with new salad dressings, meats & cheeses, spice blends and hearty grains. The transformed menu will help streamline operations for bakery-cafe teams, ensuring they can continue to deliver delicious food more easily and always wrapped in Panera warmth.

Four outstanding new sandwiches at a variety of price points:

Toasted Italiano – Black Forest ham, soppressata and provolone, romaine, red onion, sliced pepperoncini peppers, garlic aioli, and Greek dressing on Panera’s toasted French Baguette

– Black Forest ham, soppressata and provolone, romaine, red onion, sliced pepperoncini peppers, garlic aioli, and Greek dressing on Panera’s toasted French Baguette Chicken Bacon Rancher – Grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, aged white cheddar, and n ranch dressing on our Black Pepper Focaccia

– Grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, aged white cheddar, and n ranch dressing on our Black Pepper Focaccia Ciabatta Cheesesteak – Tender marinated sliced steak, provolone, garlic aioli, caramelized onions, and zesty sweet Peppadew™ peppers on Ciabatta

Four flavor-packed, hearty salads:

Mediterranean Chicken Greens with Grains – Romaine and crisp mixed greens tossed in Greek Dressing, topped with hearty whole grain blend of farro & red rice, grilled chicken, hummus, feta, red onions, zesty sweet Peppadew™ peppers, sliced cucumbers, and a sprinkle of Panera’s Mediterranean shawarma seasoning

– Romaine and crisp mixed greens tossed in Greek Dressing, topped with hearty whole grain blend of farro & red rice, grilled chicken, hummus, feta, red onions, zesty sweet Peppadew™ peppers, sliced cucumbers, and a sprinkle of Panera’s Mediterranean shawarma seasoning Southwest Chicken Ranch – Romaine tossed in ranch dressing, with grilled chicken and drizzled with chipotle aioli, topped with fresh avocado, grape tomatoes, fire-grilled corn, fresh cilantro, and blue corn tortilla strips

– Romaine tossed in ranch dressing, with grilled chicken and drizzled with chipotle aioli, topped with fresh avocado, grape tomatoes, fire-grilled corn, fresh cilantro, and blue corn tortilla strips Balsamic Chicken Greens with Grains – Romaine and crisp mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, with hearty whole grain blend of farro & red rice, sliced cucumbers, topped with sliced pepperoncini peppers, fresh avocado, feta, pumpkin seeds, and a drizzle of Green Goddess dressing

– Romaine and crisp mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, with hearty whole grain blend of farro & red rice, sliced cucumbers, topped with sliced pepperoncini peppers, fresh avocado, feta, pumpkin seeds, and a drizzle of Green Goddess dressing Ranch Cobb Salad – Romaine and crisp mixed greens tossed in ranch dressing, topped with grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, applewood smoked bacon, feta, and a hard-boiled egg

Bacon Mac & Cheese – Tender shell pasta in a blend of rich cheeses including our tangy aged white cheddar sauce, topped with applewood smoked bacon

In addition to the new products, 12 classic favorites – including the Bravo Club Sandwich, Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt, the Fuji Apple Chicken Salad and more have received recipe enhancements – keeping the classic Panera favorites guests expect and remember, packed with even more delicious flavors that guests will love. Throughout the month of March, Panera will be sharing more information on the new menu updates and MyPanera members will get exclusive sneak peeks ahead of launch in April.

As Panera brings these craveable flavors to bakery-cafes, the addition of these new menu items will also streamline and simplify operations for Panera’s cafe teams, ensuring they can deliver delicious food to guests efficiently, accurately and at a good value.

To join MyPanera and receive the latest updates on Panera’s exciting menu innovations, visit PaneraBread.com.

*Participating cafes only. Prices vary by item. Menu price for delivery is higher and other fees apply. Catering excluded. Other restrictions apply.

Source: Panera Bread

More Eat & Drink News ​