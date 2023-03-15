Panelists Announced for March 20 FrankTalks

Franklin Tomorrow’s monthly FrankTalks event has a new date and location for March, set for Monday, March 20, at the Williamson County Enrichment Center located at 110 Everbright Ave in Franklin, TN 37064.

It will begin at 9 a.m. with a coffee social and the program at 9:30 a.m.

To RSVP for the free event, go to https://march20.eventbrite.com .

The theme for this program is “People to Know,” featuring a panel of business and community leaders who you need to know in 2023.

Panelists will include Tyrus Sturgis, Chief Officer of Engagement for the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County; Christopher Swafford, Chief Operating Officer for Blood Assurance; and Patrick Thomas and Rachel Potter, who are performing April 7 at the Franklin Theater in a show called “Country Legends,” but are well-known performers.

In his new role, Sturgis is serving on the Heritage Foundation's Senior Leadership team to provide strategic oversight for Public Relations and Marketing, the Downtown Franklin Association, and the Foundation’s major events, including Main Street Festival, Pumpkinfest, and Dickens of a Christmas.

Swafford has been with Blood Assurance for 12 years and lives in Williamson County. Blood Assurance has a permanent donation site in Cool Springs and is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving healthcare facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, and North Carolina. It is the primary supplier of blood products for Williamson Medical Center.

Nashville-based recording artists Patrick Thomas (The Voice) and Rachel Potter (Broadway and The X Factor) will share with us their electric chemistry and charisma which is showcased in “Country Legends,” a concert-style musical revue of country music through the ages. The show toured for over five years, appearing with orchestras from Alaska to Hawaii and everywhere in between and will be staged April 7 at the Franklin Theatre.

The event is being held one week later than usual to avoid the week of Spring Break for local school districts.

The coffee social with Lyon Leadership Group, McDonald's will begin at 9 a.m.

FrankTalks is presented monthly in partnership with Renasant Bank and Franklin Tomorrow’s sustaining partners, Atmos Energy and Williamson Health.