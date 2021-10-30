Panel Discussion: “How to End Racism – What Can be Done?!” (Nov. 4)

FRANKLIN, TENN. – The Tennessee Immigrant and Minority Business Group (TIMBG) invites the community to its 2021 Quarterly Forum, a panel discussion: “How to End Racism – What Can Be Done?!”

The event will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Carnton, a historic Civil War home and battlefield located in Franklin, TN. TIMBG annual members are also invited to a special tour of Carnton from 5:00-6:00 p.m.

The TIMBG was co-founded by Drs. Ming Wang and Galen Hull in 2013 with the mission of supporting immigrant and minority businesses. The group offers monthly marketing seminars, events, and free consulting services for the public, as well as other business resources.

The November 4 event will feature panelists Donovan Robertson, Lee Mollette, Pratik Chauhan, Kristi Farrow, Evan Butler, Sandra Lee, Joni Bryan, and Dr. Ming Wang. TIMBG board member Kip Dodson will moderate, and all panelists will offer solutions and entertain discussion.

“We are excited to hold this event at Carnton because it represents actual history as well as offers ways to solve the problem,” says Dodson. “What better place to have this discussion than a place that represents the essence of the problem itself? All sides would love to solve the bitter problem of racism.”

TIMBG kindly requests members consider donating $20 for any guests they bring to the event. New attendees are welcome to begin a membership with TIMBG at the event. The annual cost of membership is $40, which includes four forums.

Event Details

When:

Thursday, November 4

Tour: 5-6 p.m. | Forum: 6-8 p.m.

Where:

Carnton

1345 Eastern Flank Circle

Franklin, TN 37064

(615) 794-0903

https://boft.org/visit

https://boft.org/classic-tour-carnton

About the Tennessee Immigrant and Minority Business Group

Co-founded by Drs. Ming Wang and Galen Hull in 2013, the mission of TIMBG is to help immigrant and minority businesses, through monthly marketing seminars, its website (www.TIMBG.org), directory, free consulting services for the public provided by TIMBG members, and event listing service (www.diverseculturalevents.com). Membership of TIMBG is open to all immigrant and minority businesses, and as well as those that are interested in working with immigrant and minority businesses.