Pandora Announces Country Artists to Watch in 2026

For nearly a decade, Pandora has predicted the incoming stars of Country music, and this year is no different. As we close out 2025, Pandora’s Country programming team has identified the 10 acts that are expected to have major impact in 2026 and beyond. Pandora continues to redefine the way new music is discovered and amplified and looks forward to introducing Country fans to this varied group of exciting artists.

Atlus – Atlus began writing as a commercial truck driver, crafting lyrics behind the wheel to support his family and fund studio time. That pavement grind built a loyal underground following and led to breakthroughs like performing with Jelly Roll at a packed Red Rocks. With millions of streams and followers, and a Platinum single, he’s now signed with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. His label debut EP, Secondhand Smoke, was released in October and standout track “Devil Ain’t Done” is already making waves in Country music. Pandora leads as his number one streaming platform with an impressive 254 million and SiriusXM’s The Highway also continues with support already backing his first two Country releases. Atlus brings a massive existing audience and undeniable momentum as he transitions from his pop, rock and hip-hop roots into Country.

Blake Whiten – Blake Whiten is quickly emerging as one of Country music’s most promising new artists, blending gritty authenticity with a modern edge. His breakout single “Rollin’ Stone” has surpassed 27 million streams on Pandora, earning him a loyal and growing fan base and airplay on Pandora’s The 615: Today’s Country. Featured on his debut EP, Six Mile, the track highlights Whiten’s ability to turn personal experiences into powerful, relatable songs. His latest release, “Hard to Break” continues to showcase his authenticity and solidify his place among Country music’s rising stars.

Brandon Wisham – A powerful new voice in Country music, 22-year-old singer/songwriter Brandon Wisham possesses the kind of raw talent that instantly commands the spotlight. At 19, he wrote his first-ever song, “Pain Won’t Last,” catching the eye of Country superstar Bailey Zimmerman who cut the track for his multi-platinum certified Religiously. The Album. and invited Brandon as support for his US tour in 2024. Wisham kicked off 2025 by releasing multiple new singles, which lead to him earning the coveted title of being a SiriusXM Highway Find and dedicated support across Pandora. His latest release “Growin’ Up” is making its way up the chart on The Highway’s Hot 30 Countdown as Brandon continues his year of touring across the US with acts including Tyler Hubbard, Lakeview, Chase Matthews, Nate Smith, Austin Snell and festival stops in 2026 at Stagecoach and Tortuga.

Elizabeth Nichols – Elizabeth Nichols is a fresh new voice on the Country scene, who in just a few short months since moving to Nashville, has accumulated over a million on Pandora’s Country stations including Blue Sky: Country Pop, with her clever turn of phrases and unabashed take on life in the modern age. Nichols burst onto the scene with the online phenomenon “I Got a New One,” and has been steadily earning a reputation for infusing humorous commentary on everything from small-town life to current cultural trends into her lyrics. She released her debut EP, Tough Love in June and has already followed it up with new releases including the gut-punching “Daughter” and cheeky ditty “Little Birds.” In less than a year’s time, she has performed her first-ever live show, toured with some of Country music’s top talent, made her Grand Ole Opry debut and graced iconic stages like the legendary Blue Bird Cafe in Nashville, CMA Fest and the Kentucky Derby. With an arsenal of new songs on the way and a full schedule of tour dates lined up for 2026, the rise of Elizabeth Nichols is just getting started.

Gavin Adcock – With over 135 million streams on Pandora and dedicated support on The 615: Today’s Country and Country Grit stations, Gavin Adcock is quickly becoming the face of the Country Rock revival. SiriusXM’s The Highway also had early support of five of his songs, and his explosive momentum throughout 2025 has made him one of the genre’s fastest-rising and most talked-about new artists. Gavin was hand-selected by Morgan Wallen himself as the direct support on his 2025 and 2026 tour run and brings a bold, rebellious energy to the Country scene with his mix of Southern rock grit and unapologetic lyricism. Known for his viral rise and rowdy live shows, Gavin channels the raw spirit of the South.

Greylan James – Since moving to Music City eight years ago, Greylan has become a “celebrated songwriter” (Country Now) earning cuts from some of Country music’s most notable artists including Kenny Chesney, Morgan Wallen, Cole Swindell, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Bailey Zimmerman, BRELAND and more. To date, Greylan’s songbook has landed three No. 1 hits, earning him his first ACM Award for Song of the Year, co-writing Jordan Davis’ No.1 smash hit “Next Thing You Know.” Pandora leads the way with 24 million streams of his music on The 615 Today’s Country and Backroads and as a SiriusXM Highway Find, Greylan has seen seven of his songs played on The Highway over the past two years. His growing catalog of songs – including his debut radio single “Wait Til You Have Kids” and his buzzy track “Water At A Wedding” – highlight why SiriusXM dubbed him “a superstar just beginning to hit his stride” with his “impeccable songwriting and artistry.”

Jackson Wendell – Jackson Wendell is a rising Texas singer-songwriter known for blending heartfelt storytelling with a youthful edge. Born and raised in Lufkin, Texas, he immersed himself in music early on penning his first song, “Ain’t Coming Home,” at age 14 and has been honing his craft ever since. His music draws on traditional Country instrumentation while channeling youthful perspectives on love, loss, and life’s transitions. Crafting lyrics that feel seasoned beyond his years, Wendell has the ability to connect with listeners through his soul-stirring music and continues to emerge as one of Texas Country’s most promising new voices. Jackon’s music continues to resonate with Pandora listeners with his song, “Devil’s Hardwoods” given dedicated support across the platform.

Kevin Powers – As the first artist signed by Shaboozey to his American Dogwood Records, Kevin Powers is redefining modern Country music with a fresh, genre-blending sound and storytelling that hits straight to the heart. As both an artist and songwriter, he’s quickly emerging as one of the format’s most exciting new voices; co-writing Shaboozey and Jelly Roll’s massive hit “Amen” and following it up with his own rising single “Move On,” which has already surpassed 8 million global streams since its September release and gaining major traction on Pandora. With new music on the way, an EP due April 2026, and a slot on The Great American Road Show Tour, Kevin Powers is cementing himself as one of Country music’s next breakout stars.

Thelma & James – Thelma & James, comprised of married Nashville-based singer-songwriters MacKenzie Porter and Jake Etheridge, are an undeniable part of a burgeoning trend of the modern Americana sound, blending rootsy instrumentation with sleek songwriting that connects beyond genre lines. Evolving organically from an impromptu songwriting session and performance video that earned praise from fellow artists like John Mayer, Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile and more, their song “Happy Ever After You” has garnered over 17 million lifetime streams since its release and dedicated support across Pandora’s Country stations including The Nashville Dive and This Year in Americana. In 2025, the pair signed with Big Loud Records and released their debut EP Starting Over, out now.

Zach John King – Pairing the reflective insight of a roots poet with the edgy intensity of raw Alt-Rock, Sony Music Nashville artist and Fayetteville, Georgia native Zach John King is pushing Country in a brand new (yet-strangely-familiar) direction – straight toward the truth, no matter where it leads. The past year and a half have been a whirlwind for King, as he joined the star-studded lineup for Morgan Wallen’s I’m The Problem Tour as an opener this summer and released a new EP, Slow Down. The rising star also served as an opener on Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour in 2025 and toured with Dylan Scott and Gavin Adcock this fall. Next year, King will join Morgan Wallen on the road again for Wallen’s newly announced Still The Problem Tour, perform at Stagecoach, and tour with Riley Green. Pandora has shown dedicated support over the years across its Country stations including The 615 Today’s Country.

