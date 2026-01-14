Panda Fest Returns to Nashville for Second Year

Panda Fest, one of the nation’s fastest-growing outdoor Asian food and culture festivals, is returning to Nashville, Friday-Sunday, April 3rd – 5th at 2300 Bransford Avenue, Nashville.

Early Bird tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 20, at 10:00 AM CST. For ticket details and pricing, visit www.pandafests.com.

Panda Fest, one of the nation’s fastest-growing outdoor Asian food and culture festivals, is thrilled to announce its return to Nashville for its second year, taking place April 3-5 at Fair Park. Following a successful debut, the three-day festival is returning bigger and better, with a series of thoughtful improvements designed to elevate the guest experience while continuing to celebrate the diversity of Asian cuisine, art and culture.

More than just a food festival, Panda Fest is a large-scale cultural celebration that brings together Asian street food, traditional and contemporary performances, hands-on cultural activities, artisan markets, and playful panda-themed attractions, which have become fan favorites. For its 2026 Nashville return, the festival introduces upgraded logistics and expanded offerings informed directly by guest feedback. New improvements for this year include enhanced parking guidance with additional on-site staff and clearer signage, seamless entry process with upgraded security gates and expanded check-in lanes, and improved flow throughout the festival grounds. Guests can also expect an expanded culinary lineup, with a broader range of budget-friendly options priced under $15, alongside returning fan favorites.

WHAT TO EXPECT AT PANDA FEST NASHVILLE: Attendees can embark on a culinary journey across Asia with 80+ food vendors and food trucks serving 200+ dishes representing cuisines from China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and beyond. From authentic street food staples to inventive fusion bites, Panda Fest offers something for every palate.

Beyond food, the festival features a curated marketplace of 20+ vendors showcasing crafts, apparel, accessories, and artisanal goods inspired by Asian heritage. Cultural programming spans traditional arts such as calligraphy, sugar painting, and paper cutting, alongside modern performances including K-pop dance routines, lion dances, theatrical showcases, and live entertainment throughout the weekend.

Pandas remain at the heart of the experience, with playful, Instagram-worthy attractions, including a 15-foot inflatable panda, a panda bounce ring, themed treats, exclusive merchandise/souvenirs, interactive games, and photo moments throughout the festival grounds.

TICKET INFO: Early Bird tickets are priced at $10 and limited to 1,000 tickets. They go on sale at www.pandafests.com on Jan. 20 at 10:00 AM CST and are available through Feb. 1 at 10:00 PM CST, or while supplies last. General Admission tickets are $14, and VIP tickets are $35. Saturday tickets are priced $2 higher across all tiers.

General Admission tickets include single entry during the selected time slot, access to all food vendors and merchandise vendors, cultural performances, and panda attractions, and two complimentary gifts: a customized Nashville Panda pin and a Panda headband.

VIP ticket holders receive all General Admission benefits, plus fast-pass entry, access to exclusive VIP areas and bathrooms, and a third complimentary gift — an exclusive Panda bag.

FAMILY, PETS & POLICIES: Panda Fest is a family-friendly event. Strollers are welcome. Children ages six and up require a ticket; while children under six may attend for free and will receive a complimentary Panda headband. Leashed dogs are welcome, under owner control, and away from food service areas. Proof of vaccinations may be requested, and aggressive behavior will not be tolerated. Outside food and beverages are not permitted, except for medical dietary needs and baby formula. Small bags are permitted, and bag checks may occur at entry. Smoking and vaping of any kind are strictly prohibited on festival grounds.

WEATHER & PARKING: The festival is rain or shine unless severe weather conditions require delay or cancellation. On-site parking is available at Fair Park for $10 per vehicle (cash only). Parking operations and fees are managed by the fairgrounds.

For ticket information, vendor applications, and updates, visit www.pandafests.com.

