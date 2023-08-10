Panda Express Launches New Rewards Program

Panda Express®, the largest family-owned and operated Asian dining concept in the U.S., announces the launch of Panda Rewards™, its first points-based national rewards program. To encourage guests to join Panda on a journey of collecting good fortune, all new Panda Rewards members that sign up via the free Panda Express mobile app or online at PandaRewards.com will receive a Welcome Gift of 25 percent off their order (up to $10 off)1 and exclusive surprises all year long.

Panda Rewards utilizes a personalized points-based system that rewards members with ten Panda Points™ for every dollar spent on qualifying purchases2. Once 200 Panda Points have been accumulated, guests can start redeeming their favorite Panda menu items. Each month, guests’ first qualified purchase will unlock a surprise Good Fortune Gift™ ranging from bonus points to special discounts or even free food, along with a unique digital fortune cookie message to be collected. Panda Rewards members will also receive a birthday gift of their choice.

“Sharing good fortune is an important value at Panda, and we are delighted to launch our first rewards program nationwide as a heartfelt expression of gratitude towards our loyal guests for their continued support throughout the years,” said Andrea Cherng, Chief Brand Officer at Panda Express. “We look forward to engaging our guests in a playful and meaningful journey of good fortune as they collect unique prizes offering exceptional value every time they dine at Panda.”

The more Panda Points members accrue, the better the rewards options. The rewards range from a free upgrade to a premium entrée, a free drink of choice to even a free Family Meal. Guests have a personalized experience to choose their preferred reward from multiple options. What’s more, Panda Points do not expire unless there are no qualifying purchases in 12 months.

Panda Rewards members can earn and redeem Panda Points when ordering through the Panda Express mobile app or the PandaExpress.com website, in-store, or the drive-thru. Those ordering online that have logged in as a Panda Rewards member will automatically receive Panda Points for their purchase. For in-store and drive-thru orders, guests can easily access and present a QR code in the mobile app for a Panda associate to scan. Alternatively, guests can also enter a unique rewards code found on their receipt from an in-store order that can be entered in their account up to seven days from purchase in the app or online to earn Panda Points on that purchase.

For more information about Panda Rewards, visit PandaRewards.com.