Pancho’s in Spring Hill Announces Closure

Pancho’s announced it will close its Spring Hill restaurant at 120 Kedron Road.

In a social media post, they shared, “While we plan to comment on this further at a later moment, sadly, all great things must come to an end for another beautiful moment to begin. February 7th Will be our last day. Thank you all so much for everything over the years.”

The message ended with, “From all of us, especially my family, we thank you for allowing us to be a part of this amazing & beautiful city for as long as we had the pleasure to serve you.”

Pancho’s has two other locations – 136 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia and 209 S Royal Oaks Boulevard, Franklin.

According to the Pancho’s website, the Franklin location has been open since 1998.

