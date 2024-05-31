Pancake Pantry’s Sister Company Stacked Announces Open Date for Franklin Location

Nashville landmark The Pancake Pantry is extending its brand to Williamson County with the launch of its sister company, Stacked Express by The Pancake Pantry, in the CoolSprings Galleria opening on Saturday, June 8th.

Stacked Express by The Pancake Pantry will offer guests a fresh take for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Patrons will place their orders at a kiosk, then receive their fresh, made-to-order fare. Menu items will include pancakes, house-made biscuits and gravy, eggs, country ham, bacon, Goolsby sausage, hashbrown and grits bowls, smash burgers, BLTs, club sandwiches and more.

Located in the Food Court, Stacked Express by The Pancake Pantry will be open Monday-Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sundays, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email