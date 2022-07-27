Palmetto Moon Sets Open Date for Franklin Store, Offers the First Shoppers a YETI Rambler

Palmetto Moon, a Southern lifestyle retailer, will open its newest store in Franklin, Tennessee on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The new location will be at CoolSprings Galleria, located at 1800 Galleria Blvd, Franklin, TN in Suite 1035. Palmetto Moon serves as a one-stop shop for women’s and men’s fashion, kids apparel and gifts, home goods, shoes, accessories, collegiate gear, drinkware, and more for the Southern at heart.

In the spirit of the occasion, the store will host a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. CDT. Guests of the family-friendly event will be welcomed with a full lineup of festivities that includes:

The first 200 shoppers will receive a custom YETI Rambler 12oz. Colster (with qualifying $40 purchase)

Hourly grand prizes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Spin-to-Win – prizes every 20 minutes and grand prize every hour

Additional door prize giveaways

Live music

Sweet treats by Nashville Cookie Cutter

One new Palmetto Perks member will receive 1000 perks points ($75 OFF!)

Palmetto Moon will treat their Sunday shoppers on August 14 with door prizes and Perks giveaway – extending the party atmosphere through the weekend. The first 200 shoppers on Sunday will also receive a custom YETI Rambler 12oz. Colster with $40 qualifying purchase. One new Palmetto Perks member will receive 1000 perks points ($75 OFF!). Doors open at 12 p.m.

Full details on Palmetto Moon’s Grand Opening Celebration at its new Franklin store, including a timeline of events, can be found by visiting the brand’s official Facebook event page, at https://fb.me/e/2mLR9m6QM.

“We’re thrilled to open the doors to Franklin residents and visitors during our Grand Opening Celebration as a warm welcome into the authentic Palmetto Moon shopping experience,” says Palmetto Moon EVP, Chief Brand Officer Amber Dube.

Palmetto Moon is known for its “customer first ” service and a hand-picked showcase of brands. Unlike mass merchants, Palmetto Moon’s philosophy is to merchandise unique gifts that local customers of all ages will delight in.

The new Franklin store will offer popular brands, including YETI, Simply Southern, Hey Dude, Southern Marsh, Chubbies, and Local Boy Outfitters, as well as local and up-and-coming brands, Palmetto Moon’s exclusive products, custom Vanderbilt and University of Tennessee collegiate gear, and gifts designed specifically for local shoppers.

“Franklin offers quintessential Southern charm in a fresh, sophisticated destination that’s perfectly in step with our Palmetto Moon brand,” Dube continues. “Visitors here will find Franklin’s unique character reflected in our hand-picked selection of gifts tailored to this vibrant community, in an elevated shopping experience that resonates with guests of all ages.”

With an open floor plan spanning over 7,500 square feet, customers can easily shop dedicated departments – Women’s, Men’s, Children’s, Home and Gift, Footwear and Collegiate as well as feature displays for trending brands and emerging products. The store design is bright and airy and features stylized fitting rooms reminiscent of a cozy Southern front porch.

The new Franklin store marks Palmetto Moon’s third location in the region, and the seventh statewide. The retailer made its Nashville debut in June 2022 with its 5,800-square-foot location at Opry Mills. Palmetto Moon also previously opened its 6,680-square-foot store at The Avenue Murfreesboro in 2019.

“It’s an honor to ring in two decades of incredible growth with the opening of our new Franklin location just two months after Palmetto Moon’s Nashville debut at Opry Mills,” says Palmetto Moon Chief Executive Officer John Thomas. “We have come a long way from our humble beginnings as a kiosk in Charleston, with 36 brick-and-mortar locations in six states across the Southeast and counting. As a brand grounded in our local customers, we are committed to preserving Palmetto Moon’s authentic nod to Southern lifestyle in unique, personal experience for all generations. Palmetto Moon is very excited to now offer 7 locations in Tennessee.”

With the addition of the new Franklin location, Palmetto Moon now has 36 stores in the Southeast.