A new paleta spot will open in Spring Hill.

Signage was placed at the former Water Store located at 4910 Main Street.

On the sign, it says, “Coming Soon, La Paleta Place – handmade popsicles.”

Paletas are Mexican frozen popsicles made with fresh fruits or a creamy base with various flavors. Typically you can find strawberry, pineapple, and coconut along with chocolate and banana flavors of paletas.

We don’t have an open date for the new spot. If anyone has any information, please let us know.