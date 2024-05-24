Pair of Blue Raiders earn All-Conference Honors

DALLAS – Following a pair of stellar freshman campaigns, Middle Tennessee pitcher Chandler Alderman and utility player Trace Phillips were tabbed Second Team All-Conference and named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team, as announced by the league office Tuesday afternoon.

Alderman, a freshman from Poplar Grove, Illinois, made 17 appearances and earned 10 starts in 2024. With two complete games under his belt, the freshman proved to be the team’s most consistent arm in the weekend rotation. The southpaw posted a 5.34 earned runs average in 62.1 innings pitched. He has recorded a team-high 67 strikeouts and his freshman campaign was highlighted by just the fourth-ever no-hitter in program history against Liberty on March 23, 2024.

Phillips, a freshman from Spring Hill, Tennessee, made 53 appearances and earned 51 starts in 2024. The do-it-all player batted .299 on the season with 59 hits, eight doubles, a triple and 13 home runs, while slugging .548. On the mound, Phillips made 12 appearances and earned eight starts. He posted a 6.39 ERA and a 1.79 WHIP in 38.0 innings pitched while fanning 26 batters.

The Blue Raiders travel to Ruston, Louisiana for the 2024 Conference USA Championship. Action is set to begin on Tuesday, May 22 with Middle Tennessee taking on host institution LA Tech at 4 p.m.

