Page Football Ends Their Best Season to Date as Runners-up in State Championships

Friday, December 3

Powell: 42

Page: 34

Powell High School takes down Page High School to win the 2021 Blue Cross Bowl for 5A.

An onside kick recovery with less than a minute left gave the Patriots a chance to tie the game. They were not able to score but end their best football season to date.

The Panthers jumped out to an early 21-0 lead in the first quarter. A touchdown pass from Jordyn Potts to Jason Foust got this game going thanks to a fumble from Page on their first drive. Rushing touchdowns from Jarvis Stockon and Walter Nolen were the other scores for Powell.

All hope was not lost for Page though. They were able to bring this game all the way within 1 point at the half. Jake McNamara threw 2 touchdowns to Boyce Smith and Michael Mayer in the second quarter alone. Ethan Cunningham got in the end zone as well. Smith ended the day with 2 touchdown receptions.

Powell was able to answer right back on their first drive of the second half. They converted a 4th down which lead to another touchdown pass from Potts but this time it was to Jaden Collins. Potts connected with Adarius Redmond to give his squad a 15 points lead going into the final period. Potts was named MVP of the game with 324 passing yards and 4 touchdowns.

Page and Powell combined for over 20 penalties. This was at times a slugfest but for fans of offense this was your type of game.