Page takes on West in a rematch of the 2022 5A state title game.

This one is a rematch of last year’s matchup in the 5A state title game. Can the revenge factor fuel Page to a state title in Chattanooga?

(All rankings referenced are from MaxPreps computer generated algorithmic rating system for Tennessee schools)

Page Patriots

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 12

Head Coach: Charles Rathbone

2023 Record: 13-1

2022 Record: 12-3, lost in state title game to West.

West Rebels

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 6

Head Coach: Lamar Brown

2023 Record: 13-1

2022 Record: 15-0, won state title.

Final Thoughts

These two teams are so similar, but I think one of the biggest differences is their respective schedules. West’s was a little stronger in my opinion, and they are a little more battle ready on Friday because of that.

Prediction: West 34 Page 28