Page Middle TSA Students Place Second in Nation

From WCS inFocus

By
Williamson Source
-
PMS TSA Team
PMS TSA Inventions and Innovations Team

Page Middle School’s first ever trip to the National Technology Student Association (TSA) Conference was a success.

The Page Middle Inventions and Innovations team placed second in the nation. Students Erica Bowman, Alan Foeder, Abi Jones, Aditi Bindra and Gabriele Redding worked together to create an interactive display and model of a device, system or process of their own design. They presented their work to a panel of judges to persuade them to invest in the invention.

Four other teams from Page Middle placed in the Top 10 of their categories.

“Page Middle did extremely well,” said PMS TSA Adviser Colleen Lowe. “This is our first year, and we look forward to growing our chapter and competing again next year.”

The PMS team competed against more than 6,500 students from around the country. The virtual competition took place June 23-25.

Congratulations to the students listed below:

Fourth: Shruthika Kakumani, Janvi Vashishitha and Shruthi Morgan – Children’s Stories
Fifth: Janvi Vashishitha and Shruthi Mogan – Forensic Technology
Fifth: Erica Bowman, Ronan Nolan, Michael Eischen and Sathvik Gaddam – Mechanical Engineering
Sixth: Abbygale Robledo, Aditi Bindra, Shruthika Kakumani, Gabriele Redding and Aparna Bindra – Community Service Video

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here