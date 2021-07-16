Page Middle TSA Students Place Second in Nation

Page Middle School’s first ever trip to the National Technology Student Association (TSA) Conference was a success.

The Page Middle Inventions and Innovations team placed second in the nation. Students Erica Bowman, Alan Foeder, Abi Jones, Aditi Bindra and Gabriele Redding worked together to create an interactive display and model of a device, system or process of their own design. They presented their work to a panel of judges to persuade them to invest in the invention.

Four other teams from Page Middle placed in the Top 10 of their categories.

“Page Middle did extremely well,” said PMS TSA Adviser Colleen Lowe. “This is our first year, and we look forward to growing our chapter and competing again next year.”

The PMS team competed against more than 6,500 students from around the country. The virtual competition took place June 23-25.

Congratulations to the students listed below:

Fourth: Shruthika Kakumani, Janvi Vashishitha and Shruthi Morgan – Children’s Stories

Fifth: Janvi Vashishitha and Shruthi Mogan – Forensic Technology

Fifth: Erica Bowman, Ronan Nolan, Michael Eischen and Sathvik Gaddam – Mechanical Engineering

Sixth: Abbygale Robledo, Aditi Bindra, Shruthika Kakumani, Gabriele Redding and Aparna Bindra – Community Service Video